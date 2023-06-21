Customs officials here at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday said that they have arrested a Tanzanian national for smuggling 1187 grams of methaqualone valued at around Rs 60 lakh by concealing it in his body.

Officials said that the accused, who came to Delhi from Uganda via Dubai, was arrested based on specific information.

“On personal search and through medical examination of the accused, 100 oval-shaped capsules of off-white colour were recovered which were concealed in his body. This yielded recovery of psychotropic substance tested positive for methaqualone,” they said.

According to officials, the accused committed offense punishable under Section 22, 23, and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of NDPS Act.

