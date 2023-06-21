INDIA

One held in Goa over remarks against Shivaji Maharaj

The Goa police on Wednesday arrested a local person for allegedly remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Vasco police said that the accused had posted comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on social media. The incident took place after tension prevailed outside the Calangute village panchayat building over the removal of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Upset over the panchayat’s direction to remove the statue, a mob of over 600 people on Tuesday pelted stones at the panchayat building and even indulged in scuffles. Cars parked in the panchayat building premises were also damaged by the agitators.

“The accused person posted comments against Shivaji Maharaj along with a link regarding the Calangute incident. This was noticed by the followers of Shivaji Maharaj who lodged a complaint. We took immediate action and arrested him,” the police told reporters.

The accused person has been identified as Ronald D’souza from Vasco, who, the police claimed, apologised to the followers of Shivaji Maharaj.

