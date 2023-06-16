INDIA

Three die of electrocution during relative’s cremation in Andhra

Three persons died of electrocution during the last rites of their relative in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near a crematorium in Kuppam town of the district.

Rani, 65, had died of illness and her relatives had come from different places to take part in her last rites. However, tragedy struck the funeral procession when it had reached close to the crematorium.

According to police, three men, who were part of the funeral procession, tried to remove electric wires which were lying on the ground.

The deceased were identified as Tirupati, Munneppa and Ravindran. They had come from other parts of the state to attend the cremation of their relative.

Police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

