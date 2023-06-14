The trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy drama ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles was unveiled on Wednesday.

The trailer showcases the story of two aspiring actors who get married.

As per the trailer, the movie looks rather like a mix of a Bollywood rom-com with black comedy, having a bit of a similarity to ‘Delhi Belly’.

Somewhat satirical in nature, the movie is also well produced with great lighting and sound design. The dialogues in the trailer are also lighthearted, and the one which sticks out most is, “Big risk, big life. No risk, no life”, said by Nawaz.

The movie, while having a solid story, does not seem to take itself too seriously with the actors clearly having a good time.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Sheru and Tiku are marginalised souls from the underprivileged strata of society. They are ambitious for a better life, but life has different plans for them. Shiraz, popularly known as Sheru, hails from Bhopal, a small-town in India. Sheru comes to Mumbai in search of a better life.

Being semi-literate, Sheru works as a pimp for a local don, Shahid Bhai, and also as a junior artiste as a decoy job, where he finds girls for his pimping business. He risks everything to win the confidence of his boss to be promoted as an equal partner. Tiku lives with her large conservative Muslim family in Bhopal. What follows when they come together is a set of hilarious situations which sometimes put them on the edge.”

Directed and co-written by Sai Kabir, and produced by Kangana Ranaut, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will release on Prime Video on June 23.

20230614-202203