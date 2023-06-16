Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji who is in judicial custody following the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged cash for jobs scam matter, has been stripped of his cabinet portfolio, an official said on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said that based on the recommendations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the subjects of Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development with by V. Senthil Balaji, has been allocated to Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management, in addition to the portfolios held by him.

The subjects Prohibition and Excise, Molasses hitherto held by Senthil Balaji were allocated to S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development.

The statement said: “The Governor, however, has not agreed to V. Senthil Balaji continuing any longer as a member of the council of ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody.”

Senthil Balaji was arrested following the raids by the ED.

