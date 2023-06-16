INDIA

TN Minister V. Senthil Balaji stripped of cabinet portfolios

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji who is in judicial custody following the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged cash for jobs scam matter, has been stripped of his cabinet portfolio, an official said on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said that based on the recommendations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the subjects of Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development with by V. Senthil Balaji, has been allocated to Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management, in addition to the portfolios held by him.

The subjects Prohibition and Excise, Molasses hitherto held by Senthil Balaji were allocated to S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development.

The statement said: “The Governor, however, has not agreed to V. Senthil Balaji continuing any longer as a member of the council of ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody.”

Senthil Balaji was arrested following the raids by the ED.

20230616-205601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dismissal of ‘anti-national’ govt employees begins in J&K

    Goa, Maldives most preferred travel destinations

    Woman, lover arrested for killing her CISF husband, fabricating electric shock...

    Bail application of accused in Ullu fraud case rejected