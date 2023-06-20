Star Tom Cruise is keen to work with ‘Black Widow’ actress Scarlett Johansson.

“I’d love to work with Tom Cruise,” Johansson had told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) at the New York City premiere of ‘Asteroid City’. Johansson revealed that the one actor she hasn’t got a chance to work with and would like to work with is Tom Cruise.

She added that someone should definitely pitch a story with the two of them starring alongside each other.

At the Rome premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One’, Cruise smiled and said that he was “absolutely” on board to star opposite Johansson in a project.

“She’s amazing,” Cruise said of Johansson.

“There’s a great actress and a movie star.”

When asked by THR if he thinks they can star in something together, he immediately answered: “Yes. It’s gonna happen.”

He continued: “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

