ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tom Cruise is keen to work with ‘enormously talented’ Scarlett Johansson

NewsWire
0
0

Star Tom Cruise is keen to work with ‘Black Widow’ actress Scarlett Johansson.

“I’d love to work with Tom Cruise,” Johansson had told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) at the New York City premiere of ‘Asteroid City’. Johansson revealed that the one actor she hasn’t got a chance to work with and would like to work with is Tom Cruise.

She added that someone should definitely pitch a story with the two of them starring alongside each other.

At the Rome premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One’, Cruise smiled and said that he was “absolutely” on board to star opposite Johansson in a project.

“She’s amazing,” Cruise said of Johansson.

“There’s a great actress and a movie star.”

When asked by THR if he thinks they can star in something together, he immediately answered: “Yes. It’s gonna happen.”

He continued: “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

20230620-152006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tamar Braxton in hospital after breathing-related health scare

    Pierce Brosnan reveals slip-up that might have cost him ‘Batman’ role

    Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga gives glamorous Jazz performance after Tony Bennett...

    ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes its official African premiere