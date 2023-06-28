On Thursday, July 6, the Toronto’s Economic and Community Development Committee will consider a pilot program to allow residents and visitors to drink alcohol in 20 parks. Starting Wednesday, August 2 and running until Monday, October 9, people ages 19 and older would be allowed to responsibly consume alcohol in 20 City parks that have been confirmed in consultation with local Councillors.

In May, Toronto City Council voted in support of a motion directing staff to develop a pilot program allowing personal alcohol consumption in some City parks this summer and fall. City staff were asked to consult interested Councillors on hosting a pilot park in their ward, provide Councillors with a list of parks most suited for the pilot and report back in July with a recommended approach, including required bylaw amendments.

List of the proposed Toronto parks:

Eglinton Park – Eglinton-Lawrence

Earlscourt – Davenport

Dufferin Grove Park – Davenport

Campbell Avenue Playground and Park – Davenport

Dovercourt Park – Davenport

Roundhouse Park – Spadina-Fort York

Trinity Bellwoods Park – Spadina-Fort York

Christie Pits Park – University-Rosedale

Queen’s Park (110 Wellesley St W) – University-Rosedale

Sir Winston Churchill Park – Toronto-St. Paul’s

Corktown Common – Toronto Centre

Greenwood Park – Toronto-Danforth

Riverdale Park East – Toronto-Danforth

Withrow Park – Toronto-Danforth

Monarch Park – Toronto-Danforth

Skymark Park – Don Valley North

Lee Lifeson Art Park – Willowdale

East Toronto Athletic Field – Beaches-East York

Milliken Park – Scarborough North

Neilson Park – Scarborough

Following review by the Economic Development and Community Committee on July 6, recommendations will go before Council at its meeting from July 19 to 21.

The City says that the proposed pilot is based on public health guidance, public safety and operational considerations and the experiences of other Canadian cities. For both pilot and non-pilot parks, park users would be expected to follow all applicable legislation including requiring a permit and licence to sell or serve liquor in any park. Park users must also comply with the provincial Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 which prohibits public intoxication and supplying/serving alcohol to people under 19 years old.