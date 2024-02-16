Toronto police release images of man arrested for child pornography, say there may be more victims

Toronto (Feb 16) – A Richmond Hill man, Neil Khan, has been arrested for a second time in connection with a child pornography investigation.

As part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Ave area in Richmond Hill last month.

The accused was allegedly using the following usernames on various social media platforms: Capricorn3264@gmail.com, Capri, Dave24201, Sweetportuguy.

Khan, 44, was arrested and charged with possession, accessing and making available child pornography as well as failure to comply with his probation order.

Police say that they received further information as a result of a news release issued at the time and arrested Khan a second time with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police Service on February 15.

Khan was then charged with three counts of child luring, making child pornography and making sexually explicit materials available to a child. He appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre the same day.

Police believe there may be more victims and have released two images of Khan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.