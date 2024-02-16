Friday, February 16, 2024

Toronto police release images of man arrested for child pornography, say there may be more victims

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
23

Toronto (Feb 16) – A Richmond Hill man, Neil Khan, has been arrested for a second time in connection with a child pornography investigation.

As part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Ave area in Richmond Hill last month.

The accused was allegedly using the following usernames on various social media platforms: Capricorn3264@gmail.com, Capri, Dave24201, Sweetportuguy.

Khan, 44, was arrested and charged with possession, accessing and making available child pornography as well as failure to comply with his probation order.

Police say that they received further information as a result of a news release issued at the time and arrested Khan a second time with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police Service on February 15.

Khan was then charged with three counts of child luring, making child pornography and making sexually explicit materials available to a child. He appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre the same day.

Police believe there may be more victims and have released two images of Khan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Previous article
Imran’s party PTI says Pakistan elections set new record of rigging
Next article
Kerala to promote state as venue for global meets

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 