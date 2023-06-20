INDIA

Traffic disrupted briefly by residents in west Delhi over water supply issue

NewsWire
0
0

Residents in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area briefly disrupted traffic on Tuesday morning to protest against water supply issue, said an official.

Around 100 to 150 individuals gathered on the main road at around 8:30 am, expressing their grievances regarding the inadequate water supply in their locality.

The demonstration lasted for about an hour before police dispersed the crowd.

The disruption prompted the traffic police to provide updates on Twitter, notifying the public about the situation.

“Traffic is affected on Main Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Uttam Nagar towards Dwarka Mor and vice-versa due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted from Uttam Nagar Chowk towards Pankha road. Kindly avoid the stretch,” traffic cops tweeted.

However, normalcy has since been restored in the area, as confirmed by the police.

20230620-154204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jilted lover stabs Class 12 girl in UP’s Jhansi

    IPL 2023: Doesn’t matter what age you have; experience counts a...

    Neha Joshi on what sets her ‘Doosri Maa’ character apart from...

    India’s first qHPV vaccine against cervical cancer gets DCGI’s nod