New Zealand speedster Trent Boult committed to being available for the national team for part of the playing programme despite declining a central contract and therefore has been offered a casual playing agreement.

In August of last year, Boult and New Zealand reached an agreement to mutually release his central contract. This arrangement granted the 33-year-old the opportunity to participate in different domestic leagues worldwide and prioritise spending quality time with his family.

“Boult, while again declining a central contract, has committed to being available for the BlackCaps for part of the playing programme and, on that basis, has been offered a casual playing agreement,” New Zealand Cricket said in a release.

With Boult turning out for the national team, it looks highly likely he will represent New Zealand at this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India, starting from October 5.

“We’re having positive conversations with Trent. He has indicated he’s available for the World Cup for us.

“From our perspective, for us, he’s one of the best ODI bowlers in the world. Barring injury, it’s highly likely he’ll be part of our squad for the World Cup,” head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by local media.

Meanwhile, fast-bowler Adam Milne has been offered NZC central contract for the first time in five years.

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Blair Tickner have been retained after joi’ing last year’s list mid-season, replacing Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Martin Guptill – all of whom requested and were granted releases.

Spinner Ajaz Patel, who featured in the list last year but played in just two Tests during the period, has not been included in the 20-man contract list released by the NZC for 2023-24.

