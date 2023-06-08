SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Trent Boult commits to playing for New Zealand despite contract decline

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult committed to being available for the national team for part of the playing programme despite declining a central contract and therefore has been offered a casual playing agreement.

In August of last year, Boult and New Zealand reached an agreement to mutually release his central contract. This arrangement granted the 33-year-old the opportunity to participate in different domestic leagues worldwide and prioritise spending quality time with his family.

“Boult, while again declining a central contract, has committed to being available for the BlackCaps for part of the playing programme and, on that basis, has been offered a casual playing agreement,” New Zealand Cricket said in a release.

With Boult turning out for the national team, it looks highly likely he will represent New Zealand at this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India, starting from October 5.

“We’re having positive conversations with Trent. He has indicated he’s available for the World Cup for us.

“From our perspective, for us, he’s one of the best ODI bowlers in the world. Barring injury, it’s highly likely he’ll be part of our squad for the World Cup,” head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by local media.

Meanwhile, fast-bowler Adam Milne has been offered NZC central contract for the first time in five years.

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Blair Tickner have been retained after joi’ing last year’s list mid-season, replacing Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Martin Guptill – all of whom requested and were granted releases.

Spinner Ajaz Patel, who featured in the list last year but played in just two Tests during the period, has not been included in the 20-man contract list released by the NZC for 2023-24.

20230608-112005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, Eng call each other favourites for T20 World Cup

    Kohli shares experiences from younger days with me: Gill

    Sharma, Bumrah lose one spot each in ICC T20I rankings

    India Super Series to look for ‘aspiring young cricket stars’ in...