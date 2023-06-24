ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Arun Mandola, who is known for playing the role of Lakshmana in the shows ‘Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan’ and ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’, says that recently released film ‘Adipurush’ has been a disappointing experience to watch.

He adds that the film has grave errors.

“There are significant mistakes in ‘Adipurush’. Any common person can point out 100 mistakes in the film. People hold a lot of respect for Ramayana and Lord Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman and are obviously irked to see the makers made numerous mistakes in Adipurush,” he said.

He added: “The biggest problem in Adipurush is the lack of conviction. If you lack conviction in anything, the results will be zero. I am shocked to see the movie’s dialogue, VFX, costumes, etc. The list of mistakes seems endless.”

“The dialogues, costumes, and VFX in my TV shows, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, are ten times better than those in the movie. This is painful to watch because our emotions are connected to Shri Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman Ji. However, if someone does something wrong regarding our gods, we cannot remain silent.”

The actor shared his sentiments over the dialogues.

“The dialogues in the movie are extremely inappropriate for our new generation. Instead of teaching them Sanskrit shlokas, we are exposing them to nonsense. It’s better not to create anything if you lack conviction.”

He concluded by saying that “such films need to be made with a lot of care”.

