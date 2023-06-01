Typhoon Mawar is expected to approach Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa between Thursday evening and Friday, prompting the weather agency to warn of violent winds, high waves and torrential rain.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that as of noon on Thursday, typhoon Mawar was travelling north-northeast at 15 km per hour, located about 80 km southeast of Okinawa’s Miyakojima Island, reports Xinhua news agency.

The storm, with winds of up to 108 km per hour near its centre and gusts of up to 144 km per hour, is expected to gradually shift its trajectory eastward and come closest to Okinawa’s main island from Thursday evening to Friday, it added.

Strong winds are likely to affect Okinawa as well as Kagoshima prefecture’s Amami region through Friday.

Maximum instantaneous wind speeds are expected to reach 126 km per hour in those regions, according to the JMA.

Rain will also intensify as the storm approaches.

In the 24 hours through noon on Friday, the Okinawa and Amami regions are expected to get 150 mm of rain, said the JMA.

Weather officials warned residents of violent winds and high waves, urging caution against mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

