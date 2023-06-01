INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung’s new OLED TV range with Neural Quantum Processor 4K now in India

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its new OLED TV range which comes with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India.

The new OLED TV range consists of two series ‘S95C’ and ‘S90C’. Both series come in three sizes 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch with prices starting at Rs 1,69,990, the company said in a statement.

“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Regardless of the original resolution, everything on the screen is converted to sharp 4K resolution using Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling, according to the company.

The new TVs come with the intelligent ‘EyeComfort Mode’ which adjusts the brightness level according to the surrounding light, and also features 144Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the new range features wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ enabling sound following the object on screen.

“Samsung OLED comes with the sleek SolarCell Remote that has minimalistic keys. The remote is completely battery-free and can even be charged with indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves that are generated from various home devices such as WiFi routers,” the company said.

The new TV range also comes with gaming features such as ‘Game Bar’, ‘Mini Map Zoom’, and ‘Virtual Aim Point’, and more.

This range comes with a built-in ‘IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding’ feature and ‘IoT-enabled sensors’ for light and sound. Users can connect and control all surrounding smart devices with the help of their TV.

Customers can also do video calling on their TV screen via Google Meet with an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam which can be plugged on the top of the TV, the company added.

