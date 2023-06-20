WORLD

UN peacekeeping mission initiates withdrawal from DRC

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has initiated the process to withdraw from the country, a top official has confirmed.

The withdrawal is made “on the basis of the achievement of the minimum conditions of the most important milestones of the transition plan”, Xinhua news agency quoted MONUSCO chief Bintou Keita as saying at a joint press conference late Monday night with the Congolese Minister of Communication and Media Patrick Muyaya.

The exact timeline was not specified, added Keita, who is the UN secretary-general’s special representative for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to Muyaya, the Congolese government granted the request for the departure of MONUSCO, while stressing that the process must be done “in an organised, civilised and structured manner”.

“We cannot set a date, because there may be several unforeseen and imponderables,” he said.

The UN peacekeeping mission has been present in the country since 1999.

It is one of the largest and most expensive in the world, with an annual budget of around $1 billion.

20230620-133604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Will try to give us every chance to...

    Turkiye says deal on Ukraine’s grain exports to be signed in...

    Argentina boss Scaloni signs new deal

    US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report