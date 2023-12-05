UP: CBI arrests banker, aide for demanding bribe from farmer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a bank manager and his associate for demanding Rs 13,000 from a farmer as bribe for disbursal of Rs 2.5 lakh loan under Kisan credit card scheme.

Vinod Kumar of Misrikh in Sitapur filed a complaint alleging that Vivek Kumar, manager of Macchrehta branch of Indian Bank, who had demanded Rs 13,000 for disbursal of a sanctioned KCC loan of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The CBI officials verified the complaint and prima facie found the allegations to be true.

A team was formed to apprehend the accused.

“Initially, the manager demanded Rs 40,000 as ‘insurance’. When I expressed my inability to pay the amount, he told me that the loan could not be disbursed,” Vinod said.

“After two months, I met him again and requested for concession, he asked for Rs 15,000,” the complainant said.

After Vinod filed a complaint, CBI officials asked him to accompany them to the bank.

When Vinod reached the bank, he was asked to meet Ankit, an associate of the manager.

“I gave Rs 13,000 to Ankit who was arrested by the team,” Vinod said.

The CBI registered a case against the manager and his associate.

20231205172012