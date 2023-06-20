INDIA

UP: Over 50 coaching centres get notices over fire safety

NewsWire
0
0

Days after the Mukherjee Nagar coaching centre fire in Delhi, the district inspector of schools (DIOS) has issued notices to 54 coaching institutes running in Noida and Greater Noida without fire safety arrangements.

In the notice issued on Monday, the DIOS said all owners of coaching centres should get their centres registered under the UP Regulations of Coaching Act 2002 within two days.

DIOS Dharamveer Singh said that under the UP Coaching Regulations Act, 2002, it is mandatory for all coaching institutions to register themselves with the DIOS to operate in the state. It is also mandatory to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the fire department for registration. But these coaching centres are running without getting registered in the secondary education department. In such a situation, there are doubts even about the NOC from the fire department.

The institutes who have been issued notices include IMS Coaching Centre, Bhardwaj Classes, Kashvi Institute, Eye Proof Learning Solution, Beacon Classes, Ramagya Institute, Marksman Classes, Alpha-Beta Classes, DD Target, Vishal Institute of Education, Modular Education, Prasanthinilayam Classes, Padmavati Institute, Earth Centre For Learning, Vibhor Institute, Mission For Excellence, PIE Education, Kaizen Institute, Entropy Classes, Techavera Solution, Scholars Academy, Sinhal Classes, Brilliant Tutorials, Byju’s Classes, Amity Institute Of Competitive, Mahindra, Vidyamandir Classes, Narayana Coaching Centre, Texas Review, Pratham Coaching Centre, Plutus Academy, Merit Makers, Career Power, Time Coaching Centre.

In 2020, after the Surat coaching centre fire, notices were issued to a number of coaching centres, after which the fire department in Noida had investigated the fire NOC of the coaching centres. Many coaching centres were sealed but with the passage of time many coaching centres opened again.

20230620-151603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak

    Kharif 2022: Rice, oil seeds sowing less, pulses, coarse cereals more...

    Swara Bhasker joins International Competition jury at 44th Cairo International Film...