WORLD

Macron chugs a pint of beer in 17 seconds

NewsWire
0
0

French President Emmanuel Macron has stirred controversy after he was filmed chugging a pint of beer in 17 seconds while visiting a rugby dressing room, the media reported on Tuesday.

In a report, the Independent newspaper said the footage shows the President being handed a pint of Corona beer in the Toulouse changing room after the rugby union club beat La Rochelle at the Stade de France in Paris over the weekend.

The president had watched the match from the VIP enclosure.

Being urged to down the drink in one, Macron chugs the pint to cheering from the players and coaching staff, many with their phones out to capture the moment, the the Independent.

The President then slams the empty pint on the counter.

But the incident has been criticised by opposition politicians.

“Toxic masculinity in political leadership in one image,” tweeted Sandrine Rousseau, an MP for the Green party.

Rousseau’s tweet prompted a reply from an MP within Mr Macron’s own party, Jean-Rene Cazeneuve, who said: “A President who is sharing in the joy of 23 players and taking part in their traditions. That’s all.”

Bernard Basset from the charity Association Addictions France told the local BFMTV that the “President has a responsibility as a role model in terms of setting a healthy example for behaviour”.

“In this case, he’s associating sport, parties and the consumption of alcohol in a context of virile peer-pressure where everyone drinks a bit too much.”

20230620-151003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Back-to-back wickets put a lot of pressure, says...

    Pak faces western pressure to condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine

    Czech Republic backs Croatia’s Schengen entry, says PM

    Asia Cup 2022: Exploring the reasons behind India’s five-wicket loss to...