Tech giant Google has introduced new features for Wear OS, including the ability to add a tile on Google Keep for fast access to a selected note or to-do list on users’ watch.

Users can simply swipe through their tiles and find their pinned note, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Press play right from your wrist and let Spotify’s DJ deliver a personalised lineup of music, stream episodes from your favourite podcasts and listen to what’s in your heavy rotation — all with new tiles and watch face shortcuts from Spotify for Wear OS,” it added.

Also, the Dark web report is now available for most Google Accounts in the US to use on the Google One website and application.

Users can run scans to see whether their Gmail address has been made public on the dark web, and they can also get advice on what steps they can take to stay safe online.

Google One members in the US can also scan for more personal information, like their social security number.

“Access will also expand to more than 20 countries in the coming months,” the company said.

