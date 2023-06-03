ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky dedicates ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ song to Katrina as she praises film

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal as she praised his latest release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a poster of the film featuring him and Sara Ali Khan. She wrote: “In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart.”

Seeing the gesture, Vicky took to his Instagram and re-posted Katrina’s message. He also dedicated his film’s song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ to his wife.

He wrote a line from the song: “Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get divorced one fine day. Things don’t go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

20230603-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Celebs break free at ‘Lock Upp’ success bash!

    Lisa Haydon shares her camping trip revelation

    Trailer of Sudheer Babu’s ‘Sridevi Soda Centre’ unveiled

    Small screen actor from Kerala, 2 others arrested in K’taka for...