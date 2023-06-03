ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Rajasenan quits BJP in Kerala, to join CPI(M)

NewsWire
0
0

Ace Malayalam film director Rajasenan, who was a state committee member of the BJP, has quit the party and is set to join the CPI(M) in Kerala.

Rajasenan has met up with CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan who has cleared his entry into the party fold.

Sixty-four-year-old Rajasenan, in a career spanning nearly four decades, has directed 37 Malayalam films since 1984.

He is known for the success rate of his films which starred Jayaram and the two worked together in 16 films, most of which has been a box office hit.

In 2016, Rajasenan joined the BJP and was fielded from the Aruvikkara assembly seat in the state capital district and finished third by getting around 20,000 votes.

Though inducted into the state committee, Rajasenan was unhappy of not being given more responsibilities and despite being a high ranking personality his services remained unutilized, leaving him unhappy.

Finally, when he received positive signals from the CPI(M), he decided to join the ruling party.

Though the last film that he directed was in 2014, he then turned an actor and it’s at that time, he decided to quit the BJP.

20230603-130203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zakir Hussain is fond of working with young directors who break...

    Rohit Shetty on South movies vs. Bollywood: “Why do you want...

    Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ already made 200 crores before release

    Meera Jasmine recalls her experience of working on her Tamil debut...