Vicky, Sara-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ rakes in Rs 5.49 cr on Day 1

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s latest directorial ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, which hit the screens on June 2, has minted Rs 5.49 crore on its first day of release.

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don’t go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1. Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] 2 cr start. Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push. Fri – 5.49 cr. #India biz.”

“The *national chains* contributed a healthy 3.35 cr on Day 1. #PVR: 1.54 cr #INOX: 1.11 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Suna The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB.”

