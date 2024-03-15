Warmer temperatures force early closure of outdoor skating rinks in Toronto

Toronto (Mar 15) – Outdoor ice rinks in Toronto will be closing for the season earlier than usual thanks to above-normal temperatures this winter.

The city says that it is planning to close the remaining outdoor artificial ice rinks and skating trails in neighbourhoods and communities across Toronto before or on Sunday, March 17.

Residents and visitors are advised to check the status of local rinks before heading out, available on the City’s Outdoor Rink Closures & Service Alerts webpag.

Despite the unseasonably warm winter, there was no drop in participation at city supervised outdoor ice rinks which, have been used more than 500,000 times during their nearly 60,000 hours of operation this season.

The rinks have been supported by more than 800 part-time recreation staff and more than 120 parks staff who ensured that hundreds of thousands of people could take part in free activities such as leisure skate, shinny and leisure figure skating.

This year, Toronto provided beginner instructional skating and hockey programs as well as ringette and women’s shinny opportunities.

The City also welcomed back its mobile Skate Lending Library at outdoor rinks across Toronto. The program was made possible through a partnership with Desjardins Group which, supported double the number of skaters compared to last year – close to 3,000 skaters were provided cost-free access to skates, helmets and skate aids this season.

With the closure of outdoor rinks, City staff are beginning to convert some outdoor ice rink locations into spaces that can host spring and summer sports like pickleball and tennis.

Recruitment is also underway for new staff to become instructors in fitness, arts, music, sport and learn-to-swim programs. The City is also looking for pool and waterfront lifeguards, wading pool attendants, camp leaders and special needs program staff.

Recreation jobs are also available in after-school recreation programs and on the Toronto Island support team. More information about recreation positions and upcoming information sessions are available on the City’s Recreation Jobs webpage.