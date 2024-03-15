Friday, March 15, 2024

Piano teacher operating in Burlington, Hamilton, Woodbridge, charged with sexual assault

Burlington (Mar 15) – Halton police has made an arrest and laid charges in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving a piano teacher in Burlington.

On March 11, Frank Dubicki (61) of Hamilton was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say that the offences took place at Long & McQuade in Burlington where the accused is employed. The victim in this investigation is a female youth who was learning piano at the studio. The accused was previously employed at the Ontario Conservatory of Music in Woodbridge, and The Music Stand school in Hamilton.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, police said that they cannot provide further details surrounding the nature of this investigation.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, one can still report it to police for investigation.

