New Delhi, June 23 (IANSlife) Travellers seeking to be healthier in mind, body and soul and embark on a more fulfilling and well-adjusted lifestyle journey can participate at the Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) 2023. Running till July 9 2023, the one-of-a-kind annual wellness festival offers visitors highly diverse, creative and accessible experiences in the heart of the city.

The WFS follows the stellar success of its inaugural edition in 2022, which saw local and international visitors flock to the island city to experience holistic wellness sessions on offer. It will host several enriching activities across popular tourist hotspots, from the iconic Marina Bay Sands to the sunny beaches of Sentosa Island, and picturesque Jewel Changi Airport, with the world’s largest indoor waterfall and Shiseido Forest Valley. In keeping with its inclusive approach, the range of wellness activities offered at the Festival will cater to different passion points, preferences, age groups and abilities.

Speaking on Festival, GB Srithar, Regional Director – India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said, “The Wellness Festival Singapore plays an important role in presenting Singapore as a premier Urban Wellness destination that offers holistic well-being experiences. Building upon last year’s success, the expanded programmes this year serve up a diverse, enriching range of wellness offerings set in scenic locations across the city. Travellers from India could take time out to join the local participants to enjoy and celebrate holistic wellbeing while on holiday or business trip.”

Audrey Tong, Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management, Health Promotion Board said, “We are delighted to partner with the Singapore Tourism Board to curate the fitness programmes for Wellness Festival Singapore 2023, as it aligns with our end-goal to promote active living and enriching lifestyles. With our fitness partners offering close to 40 activities throughout the festival, we look forward to participants, whether individuals, peer groups, or families, enjoying a holistic range of workouts and exercises that cater to their specific fitness needs and levels.”

The latest edition marries a steadfast commitment to self-care, wellness, and personal transformation with the participants’ specific passions and interests. As a result, the festival’s program hosts a wide range of activities. For instance, those interested in nature-based experiencesmay go hiking and biking along the popular Coast-to-Coast Trail, explore the island’s rich wildlife and megafauna at the Bukit Batok Park, bird-watch at the expansive and open Bird Paradise, or do a little shirin-roku ‘forest bathing’. Art lovers can choose from a variety of art exhibitions, creative workshops, and therapy classes hosted by ArtScience Museum and Art For Good, amongst others, for mindfulness, creative expression, and cathartic healing.

Along with experiencing the invigorating activities and culinary delights, the Festival also offers an unparalleled opportunity to dive deep into the local culture and landscape with activities such as market-to-table culinary experiences and horticulture cooking. These are complemented by physical fitness related activities such as kickboxing, high-intensity workouts, yoga, and meditation, as well as workshops such as “Where Mind and Body Connect”, which aim to nurture a sense of mindfulness and improve the connection between mind and body.

In the midst of this wellness haven, one could take in the pristine beauty of Sentosa, by hoping into the Zentosa LiveWELL Festival, featuring over 250 activities across five holistic pillars of wellness: physical wellness, mind and soul nurturing, relationship building, healthy eating, and mindful resting. For a regular jet-setter, the Jewel Changi Airport offers free fitness classes set against the backdrop of the HSBC Rain Vortex, the world’s largest indoor waterfall. This unique and grand setting provides attendees with a remarkable and memorable wellness experience.

Several exclusive and eclectic wellness experiences await participants at the Festival, like the Beats Performance Therapy, a fusion of fitness and music and Animal Yoga at the River Wonders, that encourages participants to embody the physical and spiritual qualities associated with different creatures. Other novel activities include ‘Cacao Ceremony + Sound Journey’, which combines the ancient healing practice of cacao with a soothing sound journey to uplift mood and alleviate stress.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230623-124604