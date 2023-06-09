The menswear category on Myntra is emerging as a promising segment, with unparalleled and never seen before scale of 4+ lakh styles from over 1,000+ brands and is witnessing accelerated demand and popularity among the men cohort in India.

By adding new brands and styles in the run-up for EORS 18, Myntra has strengthened its position as the go to destination for all things fashion for men also.

Myntra has witnessed about 40 per cent demand in the last 6 months for men’s office wear, casual wear and ethnic wear which is coming from T2 and beyond.

In the ongoing edition of EORS, customers can shop from a wide range of selection across t-shirts, shirts, shorts, trousers, jeans, inner wear, occasion wear and ethnic wear to meet the demand coming from both metro and non metro customers.

Some of the big bet styles that customers are exploring during EORS 18 and for the upcoming season are Cargos, Oversized T-shirts, Flared denims, Active workwear.

As a platform that caters to all the fashion and lifestyle needs of people under one roof, the Men’s category is an integral part of the overall value proposition and has witnessed a robust spike in demand over the last one year.

Partywear & Printed shirts from the FWD collection is also an emerging favourite among the Gen Z and Millennial cohorts with the high search in demand.

To cater to the needs of various customers, from GenZ to millennials, during EORS Myntra has over 100 new menswear brands including Tasva, BoohooMan, Akshay Kumar’s Force IX, Next, FCUK, The Pant Project, Peter England, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Pepe Jeans & Spykar among others.

Some of the Key D2C menswear brands taking part include Damensch, The Bear House, The Indian Garage Company, and The Souled Store.

The 18th edition of the flagship marquee event, EORS, has unprecedented offers on some of the largest collections of premium domestic and International brands.

Commenting on the growth of the Menswear category, Padmakumar Pal — VP, Category Management, Myntra, said: “The Menswear segment has been one of our major focus areas and has been observing a growing affinity from consumers in T2 regions and beyond as well. The category is witnessing 60 per cent demand from Metros and tier 1 cities in the last 6 months. The scale up of the portfolio, especially ahead of EORS shows our commitment towards serving our male customers and we are confident that the wide & trendy selection from leading brands will cater to customers from every region and market.”

Some of the leading brands on the platform in the Men’s segment are Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levis, USPA, Louis Philippe, Wrogn, FCUK, UCB, Van Heusen, Manyavar , Nautica among others, while leading products include T-shirts, Shirts, Jeans & Trousers.

Some of the premium brands participating in EORS are offering never-before-seen deals. Brands such as Allen Solly, and Louis Philippe are offering 40 per cent off on MRP, while brands like Levis, USPA, USPD & Wrogn, Tommy Hilfiger, FUCK, Nautica, and CK are offering up to 50 per cent off on MRP for shoppers.

Key Indian brands like Roadstar, Mast & Harbour are offering up to 70 per cent off on MRP.

