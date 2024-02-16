Woman charged with impaired driving after head-on collision with snowplough in Vaughan

Vaughan (Feb 16) – An Oshawa woman has been charged with an impaired-related criminal driving offence after colliding head on with a snowplough in Vaughan yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday, February 15 shortly before 2 p.m., York police responded to a collision in the area of Vellore Woods Boulevard and Major Mackenzie Drive West. Officers determined that car had been driving the wrong way on the roadway and collided with a snowplough.

The driver of the car was investigated and arrested at the scene for a blood alcohol level of 80 Plus. Officers also located open alcohol within the vehicle.

Breath samples submitted by the 27-year-old female driver from Oshawa were found to be over the legal limit. Her vehicle was impounded for seven days and licence was suspended for 90 days.

York police say road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“If you consume alcoholic beverages or drugs, do not get behind the wheel. Ensure you always have a plan to get home safely,” police stated in a newsrelease.

“And if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 9-1-1. We will respond to these calls through our Safe Roads: Your Call program,” police advised.