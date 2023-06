A 37-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Uttar Pradesh near India-Nepal border.

A joint team of forest officials and police recovered the body from the forest area on Thursday.

DFO, KWS Akash Deep Badhawan said the victim identified as Sunita Devi of Kallupurwa hamlet of the Urra village had gone to collect firewood from Motipur forest range when the leopard attacked her.

20230623-082402