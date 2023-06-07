INDIA

YOGI sets up SIT to probe gangster’s murder in court

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to probe the courtroom murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, a dreaded shooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang.

The three-member team includes ADG technical Mohit Agarwal, IG Nilabja Chaudhary and IG Praveen Kumar.

The SIT has been asked to complete its inquiry within one week.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman has denied reports appearing in a section of the media that Jeeva always wore a bulletproof jacket when he came for court hearing but was not wearing one on Wednesday when he was shot dead.

“There is no truth to such reports,” the spokesman said.

Gangster Jeeva was attacked inside the SC/ST court when he had come for a hearing. He received multiple injuries and then succumbed.

Jeeva was booked in several criminal cases and was lodged in Lucknow jail.

The accused assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Kerakat in Jaunpur district, was overpowered and handed over to the police.

Initial reports suggest that the shooter arrived in the court dressed as lawyers, and opened fire at Jeeva.

Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused. He was also an accused in the murder of BJP MLA Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi.

