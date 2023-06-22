New Delhi, June 22 (IANSlife) It’s easy to forget that our eyes are susceptible to damage from the sun’s powerful rays. Prolonged exposure to sunlight (UV rays) without proper protection can lead to a range of eye conditions, and also damages the skin around your eye. And then there’s age… with each year your skin looses its suppleness and your eyes tell the story.

Here’s a list of go to eye-creams and serums to reverse and help the damage:

The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Eye Serum

Multi-Peptide Eye Serum is a water-based formula containing multiple peptide technologies that target the appearance of common signs of aging associated with eye contour, including the look of crow’s feet and under-eye wrinkles, as well as puffiness and dark circles. Crow’s feet are generally caused by a loss of structural proteins (collagen and elastin), and repeated muscle movement. When topically applied, some peptides can reduce the appearance of crow’s feet. This is the case of the peptides found within The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Eye Serum

Introducing the multi-technology, multi-benefit eye serum you’ve asked us for. The formula highlights key ingredients including palmitoyl tripeptide-38 which targets the appearance, volume, and depth of wrinkles around the eye, depuffing glucosides that help improve the look of dark circles, and a complex of niacinamide and ash bark extract to effectively tackle under-eye bags.

Priced at Rs 2,450/- Available exclusively on Nykaa.com

Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Synchronised Multi-Recovery Eye Cream

This supercharged treatment now with 10x Concentrated Repair Technology helps repair the visible impact of lack of sleep, UV, pollution, and even blue light. It’s proven to reveal a bright, hydrated, visibly revived look with comprehensive benefits for the eye area. Dramatically reduces the look of every key sign of eye aging, including puffiness, lines, and dryness while brightening dark circles in just three weeks. It hydrates the skin for 24 hours thanks to a potent hydration booster, including hyaluronic acid, and prevents free radical damage with 8-hour antioxidant power, part of the multi-action anti-pollution defence technology.

Price starts at Rs 1,820/- Available on esteelauder.in

Forest Essentials’ Under Eye Serum Red Banana Flower & Potato Starch

The Forest Essentials Under Eye Serum Red Banana Flower & Potato Starch uses highly effective Ayurvedic herbs rich in antioxidants, that diminish the appearance of puffy eyes, fine lines, and dark circles. It is enriched with potent extracts of Coffee Bean, Red Banana flower, Potato Starch, and Wheat Protein, to boost cellular repair, for a youthful appearance.

Priced at Rs 2,750/- Available on forestessentialsindia.com

Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin-Enriched Eye Cream

This all-in-one undereye primer wakes up eyes by hydrating, plumping, brightening, and softening the look of fine lines. Its cushiony finish is nutrient-rich but never heavy, creating a smooth base for seamless corrector and concealer application. Key ingredients include Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins A, B3, B12, and C, Shea Butter, and Caffeine.

Priced at Rs 4,650/- Available on bobbibrown.in

Bobbi Brown’s Hydrating Eye Cream

This melts quickly onto the skin, to hydrate and prep the undereye area for corrector and concealer. This fan-favourite leaves the eye area soft, plumped, and refreshed. Jojoba Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, and Squalane help skin feel comforted and conditioned. Quick-absorbing formula helps create a smooth, hydrated base for concealer.

Priced at Rs 4,650/- Available bobbibrown.in

