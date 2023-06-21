Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has filed his nomination papers to contest as the ruling party’s presidential candidate in elections set for August 23.

His papers were filed by his election agent and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

“We are ready for the elections and we just wait to find out who the other contestants are,” Ziyambi said on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa, who is seeking re-election for a second five-year term, is set to launch the ruling ZANU-PF’s manifesto and election campaign on Saturday in Chipinge, Manicaland province.

The main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change, confirmed on Tuesday that he had pre-submitted his papers, Xinhua news agency reported.

A representative of Saviour Kasukuwere, a former top ZANU-PF official and government minister, told Xinhua by telephone that he had filed Kasukuwere’s nomination papers to contest in the upcoming presidential election.

“ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) is still going through the verification process. We hope to know if he (Kasukuwere) is successful anytime from now,” the representative said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Other presidential aspirants in the upcoming general election who have already filed their nomination papers include Lovemore Madhuku, leader of the opposition National Constitutional Alliance; Trust Chikohora of the Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development; and Douglas Mwonzora of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party.

More presidential candidates are expected to file their nomination papers by the end of the sitting of nomination courts at 4 p.m., local time, Wednesday.

Nomination courts are sitting countrywide on Wednesday to accept applications from candidates for presidential, National Assembly and local authorities’ elections.

