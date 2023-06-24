One person was killed while two others got critically injured in a massive bomb explosion in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Taushif (17), a resident of Qurashi locality in Babarganj police station of the district. The bomb exploded in his house at around 6 p.m. His mother Sultana Khatoon and uncle Abdul Mannan were injured in the incident.

Mohammad Abdul Gani, the father of the deceased, said that after hearing the loud sound of the explosion, he rushed to his house. “I found my wife and my brother badly injured while my son was under the debri and he died,” Gani said.

Following the incident, a team of Bhagalpur police headed by DSP city Ajay Kumar Chaudhary reached the spot and investigated the incident. Dog and bomb squads were also called at the site to investigate the incident.

“We are investigating how and why the bomb was kept inside the house. We are also searching for more bombs that could be placed inside the house and the debris,” Chaudhary said.

“The injured persons were admitted to Mayaganj medical college and hospital for treatment. Their statements are awaited,” he said.

This is the second such incident in Bhagalpur. Earlier, two boys got injured when a bomb was exploded in a village under Madhusudanpur police station in the district.

20230625-011203