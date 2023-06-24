INDIALIFESTYLE

Ahmedabad police commend Muslim man for act of brotherhood during Rath Yatra

NewsWire
0
0

In a heartwarming display of humanity, Salim Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Shahpur, received accolades from the city police for his act of brotherhood during the Rath Yatra procession on June 20.

Tragically, Sheikh’s wife had passed away due to illness on the very day of the Rath Yatra. Their residence, situated along the procession route, posed a unique challenge. It was essential to transport the body from the hospital to their home and then to the graveyard.

Amid the bustling preparations for the Rath Yatra, the police stepped forward to facilitate the transportation of the body. Concerned officers approached Sheikh, seeking information about the burial arrangements.

Sheikh explained the situation, stating that as it was the day of the Rath Yatra, the procession would pass from in front of their house before the burial procession could proceed.

Displaying a sense of understanding, Sheikh decided to keep his wife’s body at home until the Rath Yatra procession passed, a period spanning approximately five hours.

In recognition of his act of brotherhood, the police honoured him for his commitment to humanity.

20230625-003402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nageshwar Reddy becomes first Indian doctor to win Rudolf Schindler Award

    TSRTC launches bus services to Yadadri temple

    Two killed in Bengal elephant attacks

    Couple in UP end life in suicide pact