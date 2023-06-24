In a heartwarming display of humanity, Salim Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Shahpur, received accolades from the city police for his act of brotherhood during the Rath Yatra procession on June 20.

Tragically, Sheikh’s wife had passed away due to illness on the very day of the Rath Yatra. Their residence, situated along the procession route, posed a unique challenge. It was essential to transport the body from the hospital to their home and then to the graveyard.

Amid the bustling preparations for the Rath Yatra, the police stepped forward to facilitate the transportation of the body. Concerned officers approached Sheikh, seeking information about the burial arrangements.

Sheikh explained the situation, stating that as it was the day of the Rath Yatra, the procession would pass from in front of their house before the burial procession could proceed.

Displaying a sense of understanding, Sheikh decided to keep his wife’s body at home until the Rath Yatra procession passed, a period spanning approximately five hours.

In recognition of his act of brotherhood, the police honoured him for his commitment to humanity.

20230625-003402