WORLD

14 injured as escalator reverses at S.Korean subway station

NewsWire
0
0

Fourteen people were injured on Thursday after an escalator reversed at a subway station in South Korea, police said.

The accident occurred at around 8.20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed suddenly and went backward for several seconds, Yonhap News Agency quoted police and fire authorities as saying.

Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining injuries on the back and legs.

Eleven others sustained minor injuries, received treatment and were sent home.

None of them were in life-threatening condition.

Police are looking into the exact cause of the accident but said there is little chance of someone using the escalator’s manual operating system to reverse its direction.

20230608-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey-Syria quake deaths reach 8,364

    Moderna to build Covid-19 vaccine facility in Canada

    EU trade ministers discuss trade partnerships with AU, US

    N.Korea voices ‘strong regret’ over UN chief’s criticism of its ICBM...