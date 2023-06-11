The Somali National Army have killed 19 al-Shabab militants during an operation in the lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia, officials said.

Somali National News Agency quoting army officials on Sunday said the operation was jointly conducted by Somali troops and their international partners, culminating in the destruction of vehicles and weapons belonging to al-Shabab fighters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency added that the operation is still going on but the al-Shabab militants are yet to comment on the latest military operation in southern Somalia.

20230612-002602