At least four people were killed and two others injured in an explosion and a subsequent fire at a gunpowder factory in southwestern Russia’s Tambov region.

The blast occurred in the building of a gunpowder factory in the city of Kotovsk. The fire from the explosion has been extinguished, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Human error was the cause. I can say without any doubt that it was not a terrorist attack. Unfortunately, there were casualties,” head of the Tambov region, Maxim Yegorov said, adding that nothing threatens the plant’s workers or residents of neighbouring settlements.

An investigation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

20230621-022802