6 killed, 25 injured in 26-car pile-up in Iran

At least six people were killed and 25 others injured in a 26-car pile-up on an intercity road in southwestern Iran, media reported.

The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. local time when a semi-trailer truck carrying iron girders collided into 25 other vehicles because of the malfunction of its brake system, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency report said on Friday.

A number of pedestrians were also hit in the incident in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The number of people injured in the incident is still rising, Tasnim quoted President of Yasuj University of Medical Sciences Saeed Javdan-Sirat as saying.

