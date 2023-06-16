INDIA

9 Bangladeshis, 4 Rohingyas held in Tripura while moving to Delhi via Assam

NewsWire
0
2

Tripura Police said on Friday that they have arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals, including two children, and four Rohingyas (Myanmarese) after they illegally entered into the northeastern state.

A police officer said that the Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas were detained at Kailashahar in Unakoti district on Thursday night when they are moving towards Karimganj in southern Assam in three vehicles.

The police have also arrested the drivers of the three vehicles along with three touts, who helped the foreign intruders enter Tripura from Bangladesh.

The detainees told the police that they intended to go to Delhi via Assam in search of livelihood.

Tripura shares 856 km border with Bangladesh, most parts of which are fenced.

20230616-201003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World Music Day: Sona Mohapatra’s documentary to stream on OTT

    AAP seeks CBI probe into multi-crore parking scam in Chandigarh

    How he turned adversity into opportunity

    K’taka hijab row: Students defying govt order sent out of classrooms...