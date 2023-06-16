Tripura Police said on Friday that they have arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals, including two children, and four Rohingyas (Myanmarese) after they illegally entered into the northeastern state.

A police officer said that the Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas were detained at Kailashahar in Unakoti district on Thursday night when they are moving towards Karimganj in southern Assam in three vehicles.

The police have also arrested the drivers of the three vehicles along with three touts, who helped the foreign intruders enter Tripura from Bangladesh.

The detainees told the police that they intended to go to Delhi via Assam in search of livelihood.

Tripura shares 856 km border with Bangladesh, most parts of which are fenced.

20230616-201003