Afghan counter-narcotic police have destroyed poppy farms on 123 acre of land in northern Badakhshan province, Provincial Director for Information and Culture Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said.

The illegal crop, according to the official, has been destroyed around the provincial capital Faizabad city and adjoining areas over the past couple of days.

Hundreds of hectares of poppy farms have been smashed across Badakhshan over the past two months, the official said pon Wednesday, adding police won’t allow anyone to cultivate poppy or other illegal crops in the province.

Afghan counter-narcotic police have accelerated the poppy eradication campaign as police personnel has destroyed 80 acre of poppy farms in the northern Jawzjan province since early May, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Afghan caretaker administration, issued a decree in April last year to ban the cultivation of illegal crops, including poppy, and drug processing and trafficking.

