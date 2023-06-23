Only three Indian businessmen — Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Nikhil Kamath — are part of the guest list for the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s honour at the White House.

Deadline reported that the guest list for the White House State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes a number of entertainment and media figures, including Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, Universal’s Donna Langley, director M. Night Shyamalan, Wasserman Media Group’s Casey Wasserman and James Murdoch.

Also on the list were OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

In the news business, guests include columnists Tom Friedman and David Ignatius, The Wall Street Journal’s Tarini Parti, writer Anand Giridharadasas, as well as CBS News’ Neeraj Khemlani. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is now US Ambassador to India, also attended, Deadline reported.

Other notables include Billie Jean King, Anne Wojcicki, Ralph Lauren, and Maria Teresa Kumar.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who hosted Modi at a joint session of Congress earlier on Thursday, was also on the list. The President’s son Hunter Biden, who faces tax and gun charges as part of a plea deal announced this week, also is on the list.

Other CEOs include Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano, GE CEO Larry Culp, Discover CEO Roger Hochschild, Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins and Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen, Deadline reported.

