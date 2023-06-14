INDIA

Alert issued as Kuno cheetah move towards UP

NewsWire
0
0

The UP forest department has issued an alert in Lalitpur after the cheetahs released from the Kuno National Park (KNP) were seen moving towards Uttar Pradesh.

The Cheetah Steering Committee is monitoring their movement through satellite tracking, said officials on Wednesday.

Lalitpur shares a border with KNP and the forest department officers have informed villagers and pradhans about the possibility of cheetahs reaching the area.

Local residents have been asked to report any cheetah sightings to the department.

“They have also been asked to report the presence of any outsider so that any possibility of poaching, however remote, is ruled out,” a forest department official said.

Further details were awaited

20230614-090002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sports Ministry approves Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train in Finland, paddler...

    MTHL races towards completion, hybrid crash barriers come up

    Assam CM urges ULFA-I, other militants to shun violence

    Hosts India name squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022