The UP forest department has issued an alert in Lalitpur after the cheetahs released from the Kuno National Park (KNP) were seen moving towards Uttar Pradesh.

The Cheetah Steering Committee is monitoring their movement through satellite tracking, said officials on Wednesday.

Lalitpur shares a border with KNP and the forest department officers have informed villagers and pradhans about the possibility of cheetahs reaching the area.

Local residents have been asked to report any cheetah sightings to the department.

“They have also been asked to report the presence of any outsider so that any possibility of poaching, however remote, is ruled out,” a forest department official said.

Further details were awaited

20230614-090002