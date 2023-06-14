Police in Canada have launched a probe into claims that China sought to intimidate MP Michael Chong and his family, the media reported.

Addressing a parliamentary committee here on Tuesday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) interim commissioner Michael Duheme said that the force was only made aware of the allegation connected to Chong via Canadian media, reports the BBC.

A series of media reports, many based on leaked intelligence briefings and information accusing China of attempting to interfere in Canadian elections, have been published in recent months.

“When we were made aware of it, we approached Chong and began the investigation,” Duheme told federal lawmakers.

The investigation is one of more than 100 current RCMP probes looking into foreign interference within Canada, he added.

Canada’s intelligence agency believes Beijing sought details about Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong in an effort to deter “anti-China positions”, the BBC reported.

It came after the politician put forward a motion in Parliament in 2021 that declared China’s treatment of its ethnic Uyghur minority population a genocide.

China denied the accusations and sanctioned Chong shortly after.

Last month, Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat over the allegations.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is also assisting poll officials with investigating allegations of meddling by China in the last two federal elections.

20230614-090604