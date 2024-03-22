Armed home invasion in Milton leads to carjacking of pickup truck

Milton (Mar 22) – An eary morning armed home invasion in Milton resulted in the theft of a man’s pickup truck, wallet and cell phone. Halton police are looking for four suspects and have released descriptions of two of them.

At round 2 am on March 21, a group of suspects broke into a home in the area of Clark Boulevard and Lancaster Boulevard in Milton, as per a police report. A male resident was awoken by the noise and confronted a male suspect near the bedroom. The suspect pointed a gun at the resident and demanded cash or jewelry, the report stated. A total of three suspects were seen in the house. The resident advised the males that there was no cash or valuables in the home and was then directed at gunpoint into his own truck idling in the driveway with a fourth suspect waiting behind the wheel.

Police say that the resident was forced into the passenger seat while two suspects got into the back and another drove a stolen white BMW X5M vehicle the suspects arrived in. The suspects drove the resident in his own truck a short distance from the house before he was told to get out. In total, the suspects stole the resident’s Dodge RAM pickup truck, wallet and cell phone.

Thankfully the residents did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police released descriptions for two of the armed suspects who entered the home.

Suspect 1 is described as male, black, mid 20’s, approximately 5’10’ to 6’0’’ tall. Wearing a ski mask and dark clothing. Suspect 2 is male, black, late teens to early 20’s, thin build, and approximately 5’8” tall.

Police said that descriptions for the other two suspects are not available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.