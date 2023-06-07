Peel police are alerting the public and asking for assistance regarding a series of break-and-enters in Mississauga.

Since the beginning of June, three incidents have been reported and all followed similar circumstances, police said in a news release.

The suspect in two incidents entered the residence while the homeowners were sleeping in the early morning hours. In the third incident, the victim was assaulted and sustained minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene with property and currency.

Police are advising the public to be mindful and ensure all entry points, including windows, are secure.

Keep doors locked even when home, police said. Consider installing locking devices for windows and any sliding doors, as well as a home security system, interior and exterior.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.