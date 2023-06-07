COMMUNITY

Police issue public safety alert after series of break-and-enters in Mississauga

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Peel police are alerting the public and asking for assistance regarding a series of break-and-enters in Mississauga.

Since the beginning of June, three incidents have been reported and all followed similar circumstances, police said in a news release.

The suspect in two incidents entered the residence while the homeowners were sleeping in the early morning hours. In the third incident, the victim was assaulted and sustained minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene with property and currency.

Police are advising the public to be mindful and ensure all entry points, including windows, are secure.

Keep doors locked even when home, police said. Consider installing locking devices for windows and any sliding doors, as well as a home security system, interior and exterior.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada to process 15,000 parent, grandparent sponsorship applications this year 

    Many Canadians reluctant to give up working from home

    Cremation of Gujarati family likely in Winnipeg as $70,000 raised

    Driver stopped, charged after vehicle filled with beer cans