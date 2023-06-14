This June, the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) opened a new travelling exhibition called ‘Iron Willed: Women in STEM’ from Ingenium, Canada’s Museum of Science and Innovation.

Women have made significant contributions to STEM – and continue to do so – but their stories are often untold. This travelling display from Ingenium shares some of these stories and provides recognition for the crucial role of women in STEM.

The exhibition, on display till January, will be featured alongside several other STEM-specific programs and activities.

Connections: Art + Book Club

Thursday, June 22, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Literature and visual arts connect in this distinctive book club featuring a reading of Bonnie Garmus’ novel, Lessons in Chemistry, about a female chemist in the 1960s, whose approach to domesticity changes the status quo for women followed by a discussion. A tour of the exhibition Iron Willed: Women in STEM is also included. Pre-registration required with Brampton Library.

Sunday FUNday with Challenge Island

Sunday, June 25, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Challenge Island is an exciting family engagement workshop highlighting Mae Jemison, an engineer, doctor and astronaut. Jemison was the first African American women to travel to space! Register for a fun and exciting workshop with your child(ren) that will have you collaborating with them as you design and build your own rocket. Pre-registration is required. Public: $30 per family (included general admission), Members 25.50 per family. Pricing includes 2 adults and up to 3 kids. Reserve your spot now.

Sunday FUNDAY with the Brampton Library at PAMA

Sunday, July 30, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Kids will learn how to design a 3D model using Tinkercad. They will see a 3D printer in action and have a chance to 3D print their design. Brampton Library will also provide information on how to access 3D printers and related programming at various library locations throughout Brampton. FREE, pre-registration required. This program does not include general admission. Recommended for children ages 9 – 12, guardians must accompany children.

PAMA Kids Summer Camp is back this July and still has spots available!

Designed for kids ages 6-12. Registration is required. Public: $240, Members: $200.

Activities include: