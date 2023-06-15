Personnel attacks by political leaders have became a common affair in the era of ‘hate politics’, and they are likely to intensify further in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Some politicians in Madhya Pradesh, including some senior leaders, have been making personal attacks against each other without showing any leniency for their political rivals. But at times their personal attacks have turned out to be ‘derogatory’ and even ‘abusive’, which also landed them in trouble.

For instance, senior Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was arrested for his “if the Constitution is to be saved, be ready to kill Modi” remark made in December last year. Pateria spent three months in jail before he was granted bail in March this year. Even some Congress leaders had condemned the remark.

Now, another senior leader and former state Congress chief, Arun Yadav, has triggered a controversy by referring to the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Stating that the “wind is blowing in Congress’ favour”, Yadav made a reference to the late father of the Prime Minister while claiming that no matter who visits the state, the momentum is in his party’s favour as Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls.

Senior leaders of the BJP, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma, have slammed Yadav for his remarks, saying that “he (Yadav) has shown the real face of the Congress”.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was Yadav’s party colleague until March 2020, has also condemned the statement.

Scindia posted a message on social media to express his anguish over Yadav’s remarks, saying, “The use of derogatory language for the late father of PM Modi shows the fury of the MP Congress. History is witness to the fact that Congress forgets its dignity when it is faced with impending defeat. We cannot stoop down to your level to respond to this statement. The public will answer you.”

The Congress, however, has maintained silence over Yadav’s remarks. Instead, a Congress leader has even claimed that personal attacks will be made to give befitting reply to BJP leaders, who often make derogatory remarks against the Nehru-Gandhi family and veteran leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

“Before teaching manners to the Congress, the BJP leaders should look at themselves. Home Minister Narottam Mishra makes derogatory remarks against our leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh every morning… Why doesn’t the BJP teach him manners,” the Congress leader said.

He also claimed that the state Congress unit has prepared itself to give befitting reply to the BJP in the run-up to the elections.

“A special wing of party leaders will be tasked with launching personal attacks against the BJP leaders,” he claimed.

20230615-212802