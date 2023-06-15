SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

Dual-Wimbledon champion Andy Murray confirmed he will return to China to compete in 2023 ATP Zhuhai Championships in September.

The three-time major winner will join fellow US Open champion and former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships held from September 20 to September 26.

The ATP Tour 250 event marks Murray’s second visit to Zhuhai. Murray won the title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019, Xinhua reported.

“It’s great to be playing tennis in China again and I am really looking forward to coming back to play at the Hengqin International Tennis Centre,” Murray said.

“I really enjoyed my last visit to Zhuhai. It’s a beautiful city and a great city with great fans. I’m looking forward to seeing you all in September,” he added.

The 35-year-old Scot has overcome a career-threatening hip injury to re-establish himself among the world’s best players. The winner of 46 ATP Tour titles won an ATP Challenger Tour title in Surbiton to move to a ranking of No.44.

