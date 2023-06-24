INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam to build first underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh

NewsWire
0
0

Assam will get its first underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a public function, he said, “We have planned to build an underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh through Brahmaputra. The estimated cost of the tunnel will be around Rs 6,000 crores.”

The Chief Minister said that the tunnel will have facilities of both rail and vehicular movement.

“When the tunnel will be built, it will further connect the north and south banks of Brahmaputra River,” he added.

According to Sarma, the initial process to build the tunnel will begin in the first week of July.

“Once I dreamt of making such an underwater tunnel in Assam, however, I could not think whether it could be possible or not. But now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the green signal to build the tunnel,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

He also said that the state government was looking for a best possible place to build the underwater tunnel and finally Gohpur and Numaligarh were selected for it.

20230624-224603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Acclaimed community theatre artiste Channi succumbs to virus

    Two women die after portion of banned coal mine collapses in...

    Satirical Qawwali of this Kashmiri musical group goes viral

    Over 9% say will never take Covid vaccines