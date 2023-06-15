INDIASPORTSTENNIS

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In ‘s-Hertogenbosch opener

NewsWire
0
0

Italy’s Jannik Sinner passed his first test in the 2023 grass-court season with flying colours, beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Libema Open here.

The big-serving Bublik posed a big test for Sinner first up in his grass court season opener but the second seed nullified the threat for a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the ATP 250 event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Sinner managed to convert three of his 12 break points to earn an 84-minute win in his second-round clash with Bublik, who is a two-time ATP Tour finalist on grass.

Sinner is now 11-0 in opening matches at tour-level events this season. The 21-year-old is relatively inexperienced on grass, on which he holds a 5-5 record, but the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist again demonstrated how effective his ferocious groundstrokes can be on the surface with a classy performance against Bublik.

Sinner’s quarterfinal opponent will be Emil Ruusuvuori after the Finn notched a hard-earned 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4 triumph against seventh seed Ugo Humbert. It will be Ruusuvuori’s second tour-level quarter-final of the season, with Sinner his opponent in both. The Italian prevailed in straight sets in the pair’s last-eight clash in Miami in March.

In other matches on Wednesday, American Mackenzie McDonald stunned third-seed Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 while 11th-seeded Australian Rinky Hijikata defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

20230615-102008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Jehan Daruvala leaves Hungary empty-handed as Prema struggles continue

    Maha BJP blows off Sanjay Raut’s ‘pipe-dreams’ of change of CM

    ‘Recruitment to begin soon’, says Defence Minister amid Agnipath protests

    Goa CM urges NGOs, young professionals to adopt primary schools