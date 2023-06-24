The crisis in Russia following the Wagner Group private military’s mutiny and march on Moscow may be blowing over as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held negotiations with its leader Evgeny Prigozhin.

The talks resulted in an “absolutely beneficial and acceptable” way to end the crisis, Lukashenko’s press service announced, adding that the breakthrough reached after tense “day-long” talks, RT reported.

The negotiations were conducted after speaking with and in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press service noted. Prigozhin has accepted the offer to “stop advancements” of Wagner personnel across Russia, it added.

The mutinous PMC is returning back to its field camps, Prigozhin announced, RT reported.

