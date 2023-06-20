The body of a 27-year-old Polish woman who was reported missing a week ago in the Greek island of Kos, was found inside a bin bag covered in branches under a tree, the media reported.

On June 12, Anastasia-Patricia Rubinska had gone to a party on the island, reports mirror.co.uk.

Later that night, Rubinska called her boyfriend to say that she had too much to drink and would get a lift on a motorbike to go to meet him.

But Anastasia failed to arrive, prompting the boyfriend to report her disappearance to the police.

A missing persons page on Facebook posted last week: “Anastasia was last seen on the island of Kos before 11 p.m. Most likely, she got on a motorcycle with a man from Bangladesh. He was only supposed to give her a ride to meet her boyfriend.

“The last location of Anastasia’s phone showed a different place to where she had arranged to meet her partner from Poland.”

The 32-year-old Bangladeshi citizen, whose identity remains unknown, has been taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, mirror.co.uk reported.

In his house, officers found two knives, a yellow sweater with stains and blonde hair, and an airline ticket to Italy purchased after Rubinska’s disappearance.

DNA found in the residence has been matched to the victim.

According to local reports, the spot where the victim’s body was found was about a kilometre away from the suspect’s house.

20230620-102404